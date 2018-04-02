People protest Monday against ProMedica, Capital Care - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

People protest Monday against ProMedica, Capital Care

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A few dozen people rallying outside ProMedica's downtown headquarters Monday.

Greater Toledo's pro-life movement and Ohio Right to Light want ProMedica to reconsider their relationship with Capital Care.

They signed a transfer agreement with the Toledo abortion facility.

The group does have a petition with more than 6,000 signatures on it and they say they hope to get to 10,000.

