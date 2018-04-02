WLS School Board holds special meeting Monday night

It's been almost two weeks since Patrick Hickey announced his resignation from the Washington Local School Board after learning that he is facing three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Since then, the board asked for applicants, interviewed 9 candidates and after Monday night, they expect to choose one of them to be the next school board member.

The board scheduled second round interviews for Thursday and Friday of last week. Then, called Monday night's special meeting before they even got to the interviews on Friday.

The agenda says the board is considering the possible appointment of a public employee or official and is preparing to move forward with the hiring process.

For many in the school district, Monday night could mean a new start for the school district as many called the first meeting without Hickey, refreshing.

WTOL 11's Allie Hausfeld will attend the meeting and will update this story on-air and online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.