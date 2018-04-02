Wood County family receives free window installation

A family in Luckey, Ohio is receiving a major favor from a Sylvania roofing and construction company: Thirteen brand new windows free of charge.



It's all thanks to a foundation that supports families of children with cancer.

"This was just one of the greatest things for me that I felt that I could do to make an impact," Michael Barney, owner of Exterior Qualities Home Improvement, said.

Alexander and Melissa Avalos have three sons. Their youngest, 11-year-old Vincent, was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor when he was seven years old.

Since then, he has had four brain surgeries. Medical bills started to pile up and paying for new windows became difficult, but the family's story hit close to home for Barney.

"My brother, who unfortunately passed away from brain cancer, which is why we started the foundation," Barney explained. "I know he's looking down on us and he's proud."

In 2017, Exterior Qualities founded the charity Mathews Hope, supporting families of children with cancer, in honor of Barney's brother.

"We did a remodel for a family member and they advised us that the child here has a brain tumor and that's right up our ally of what we do," Barney explained.

"Thankfully he was able to do this and hopefully his organization will help other people as well," Alexander said. "Initially I was just awestruck, you know, that doesn't happen to folks like us."

The windows would have cost the Avalos family roughly $14,000 to $15,000.

"That's just one less thing we gotta worry about now," Alexander said.

Thanks to one company, warming hearts and offering hope.

