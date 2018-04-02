World Autism Day: Support is available in northwest Ohio

One in 68 children now has an Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis. With Monday being World Autism Day, the Local Autism Society chapter wants families to know that help can be found right here in northwest Ohio.

The local Autism Society chapter offers free services for families, which includes anything from talking through a diagnosis, to making personalized activity boards to activities that involve the entire family.

And it all starts with a phone call to 419-490-7357.

"We know that journey. We have been there, and it can be a very lonely trip. So if we can companion or support, or help, that's what we do," said Kate Schwartz, the Program Director for Autism Society of northwest Ohio.

The Autism Society of Northwest Ohio keeps all of its funding local. Registration for a fundraising walk this fall just opened. Registration can be found here.

There are a number of activities planned for Autism Awareness month. The schedule, and all of the resources available to families can be found here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.