Student started business forms partnership with local BG bar

A Bowling Green bar is taking a chance on a student started business.

BGSU grad DeAnte Shivers is the creator of "Trigga Meals" which is a homemade, twitter-run food business.

Shivers started Trigga Meals by making the delicious homemade meals in his apartment and auctioning them off on twitter in back in the summer of 2016. Over the past two years, the business has gained momentum and popularity, becoming a favorite food spot for both UT and BGSU students.

And now Trigga Meals has formed a partnership with Ziggy's, a local bar in Bowling green which starts Monday.

"It's just that wow factor! Like I said, just to see that support that the community is pouring into my business and people constantly giving me positive messages and possibly feedback is just unreal," said Shivers.

Customers can order through the Trigga Meals twitter account and come to Ziggy's to pick up their meal.

You can check out Trigga Meals on twitter to see their full menu @TriggaMeals.

