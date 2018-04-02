Fostoria students encouraged to start businesses

The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging students to get real-world experience and start businesses with the "Student Start-up" program.

The program is available to students in 6th through 12th grade attending a number of schools in the area. Each successful applicant will receive $200 to start or expand a business.

The chamber is expected to fun 10 projects in 2018.

Applications are available on Fostoria's website or can be picked up at the chamber office.They must be received by 4:30 p.m. on April 26.

