TPD searching for two men who allegedly robbed Speedway customer

Toledo police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspected robbers who targeted a customer at a gas station on March 31.

Police say a customer was walking out of the Speedway on South Reynolds Road around 10 a.m. when they were approached by two men.

Police say the men were wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

The victim told police the man in the blue hoodie acted as though he had a weapon and demanded money from the victim. Police say the man wearing the light-colored hoodie acted as a lookout during the robbery.

Police say the men then fled eastbound on Heatherdowns.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

