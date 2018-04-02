Toledo-Lucas County Sustainability Commission sets goals

The City of Toledo made a promise of a stronger partnership in terms of working with Lucas County as a member of the sustainability commission.

Members say the city has always been a partner on paper, but Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz says there will be more action. He appointed members to the commission Monday to work on things like rehabilitation and walkability.

Lake Erie is also a priority.



"To make sure things are moving in the right direction including making sure that our lake isn't suffering from an algal bloom problem that really restricts our use," Lucas County Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak said. "And it's important that in order to get green buildings designed in our community, it takes everyone's commitment."

City and County leaders say the impairment declaration last week is a big step forward in sustaining the lake.

