Toledo-Lucas County Sustainability Commission sets goals

Tuesday will be a wild weather day compared to the rest of the forecast with highs well into the 60s!More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Tax holidays will take place during the first weekend in August and mean clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 won't be subject to state sales tax.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The Local Autism Society chapter wants families to know that help can be found right here in northwest Ohio.More >>
A Bowling Green bar is taking a chance on a student started business.More >>
The city of Toledo made a promise of a stronger partnership in terms of working with Lucas County as a member of the sustainability commission.More >>
The Fostoria Area Chamber of Commerce is encouraging students to get real-world experience and start businesses with the "Student Start-up" program.More >>
