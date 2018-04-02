Dick's to extend Tues. hours. if Michigan wins NCAA national championship

If the Victors are victorious Monday night, Dick's will be open a little longer on Tuesday.

Pending a Michigan win in the NCAA Tournament Championship game, select DICK's Sporting Goods stores in the area will open at 6 a.m.

This will allow customers to get their hands on some Maize and Blue championship gear if the Wolverines triumph over the Villanova Wildcats.

The NCAA tournament national championship game will tip-off at 9:20 p.m. Monday night.

The stores participating are in the Franklin Park Mall in Toledo, Waters Place in Ann Arbor and Rivertown Crossings in Grandville.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.