FIRST ALERT: Strong Storm Threat

April showers and possible strong or even a few isolated severe storms possible on Tuesday. Tuesday is a First Alert Day and here is what you need to know. Rain showers and possibly an isolated downpour in the morning. It will be damp and cool with temperatures in the 30s along with rain showers through daybreak.

The greater threat of thunderstorms, some possibly strong and severe will be after 4 PM Tuesday. Storms with small hail and damaging winds are the main threats. An isolated tornado is a low chance, but still a present threat.

Here is the hour by hour picture toward the peak of tomorrows storms around 8 PM. Several clusters of storms, some in bowing line segments may produce gusty winds.

When will the warmer Spring feel arrive? Toledo and south will head toward 60 degrees or warmer after 4 PM. Some areas could make a run toward 70 degrees far south. Perhaps an cooler breeze will keep highs possibly 25 to 30 degrees cooler in Michigan. The greatest threat of severe weather will be south of the Ohio Turnpike where conditions will rapidly warm and turn more humid through the middle afternoon.

Meteorologist Chris Vickers