Man charged with assault against one-year-old child

The man told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.More >>
Police say the woman was involved in a theft from a medical center on Woodley last Friday.More >>
Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.More >>
Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.More >>
Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.More >>
Tuesday will be a wild weather day compared to the rest of the forecast with highs well into the 60s!More >>
A politics institute will conduct a series of interviews with Ohio's six major gubernatorial candidates which will be live-streamed.More >>
Eighteen candidates are vying for a U.S. House seat in central Ohio that Republicans have held for 35 years and Democrats now see as competitive.More >>
Tax holidays will take place during the first weekend in August and mean clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 won't be subject to state sales tax.More >>
Ohio is staking another public claim to the Wright brothers' legacy amid a dispute with Connecticut over an aviator that state says flew first.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The jury must now begin the mitigation process to determine whether Worley should be sentenced to death.More >>
Pending a Michigan win in the NCAA Tournament Championship game, select DICK's Sporting Goods stores in the area will open at 6 a.m. to sell championship gear.More >>
The man told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.More >>
One of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan premier stores for religious goods is going out of business after 36 years in operation.More >>
The right lane on Alexis Road on the northbound I-75 overpass is blocked as crews work to clear the scene.More >>
