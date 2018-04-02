Man charged with assault against one-year-old child

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police say the woman was involved in a theft from a medical center on Woodley last Friday.

Police say the woman was involved in a theft from a medical center on Woodley last Friday.

The man told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.

The man told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.

A Toledo man is behind bars after being charged with assaulting a one-year-old child left in his care.

Police say the child was with 31-year-old Joshua Herron when she was admitted to St. Vincent's Hospital on Sunday with critical injuries.

Herron told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times.

Police say the child became unresponsive and was bleeding from her mouth after the assault.

Herron faced a judge Monday and was charged with felonious assault.

He is being held in the Lucas County Corrections Center on a $250,000 bond.

Herron is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 10.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.