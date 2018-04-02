Man charged with assault against one-year-old child - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man charged with assault against one-year-old child

A Toledo man is behind bars after being charged with assaulting a one-year-old child left in his care.

Police say the child was with 31-year-old Joshua Herron when she was admitted to St. Vincent's Hospital on Sunday with critical injuries. 

Herron told police that he became upset with the child so he grabbed her by her face, shook her and threw her down on the couch several times. 

Police say the child became unresponsive and was bleeding from her mouth after the assault.

Herron faced a judge Monday and was charged with felonious assault. 

He is being held in the Lucas County Corrections Center on a $250,000 bond.

Herron is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 10.

