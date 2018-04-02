Churchill's Religious Goods & Gifts is going out of business

One of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan premier stores for religious goods is going out of business after 36 years in operation.

The liquidation sale at Churchill's Religious Goods & Gifts on Tremainsville Road begins Monday and runs through May.

Rose Churchill, the owner of the store, says the store has become "a bit too much" for her since the passing of her husband Ken in 2007.

Now at 78-years-old, Rose made the difficult decision to close the store.

The store will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.