Overturned truck blocks right lane on Alexis

Police are on the scene of a truck crash Monday morning.

The crash happened on Alexis Road on the northbound I-75 overpass.

Police say the truck turned too fast, causing it to flip on its side.

The truck was hauling large cement blocks.

No one was injured, but the right lane of Alexis Road is blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.