Former Tiffin mayor dies

Former Tiffin mayor Bernie Hohman has died.

The Advertiser-Tribune reports Hohman died in his home on Friday at 76 years old.

Hohman was also a city council member and served the city for more than 40 years.

Current Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz told the Advertiser Tribune that Hohman lead by building bridges and not putting up walls.

Montz, who was 18 when he was defeated by Hohman in the 2003 Tiffin mayoral campaign, also said Hohman was a class act and will be missed.

You can view Hohman's obituary on the website of Hoffman-Goffried-Mack Funeral Home.

