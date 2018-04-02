$.05 hot dogs from Tony Packos? We're in - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

$.05 hot dogs from Tony Packos? We're in

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

This week, Tony Packos has a lunch deal that's too good to pass up!

The Toledo staple is offering five cent Packo dogs when you buy a meal.

Tony Packos opened in 1932 on the historic East Side and just recently opened a new location in Maumee.

The deal is available at all five Packos locations from now until Thursday.

