Sentencing phase in trial of The People vs. James Worley begins Monday

The trial of The People vs. James Worley begins its final phase on Monday.

Worley was found guilty last week of 19 charges in the kidnapping and murder of 20-year-old Sierah Joughin.

The jury must now begin the mitigation process to determine whether or not Worley should be sentenced to death.

Worley's lawyers plan to call a psychiatrist to testify during mitigation.

Three of Worley's relatives from northwest Ohio and southern Michigan have also been subpoenaed to appear in court.

Worley will also be allowed to testify in court after Judge Jeffrey Robinson issued a gag order last Friday.

The gag order was issued after Worley wrote letters to several local media organizations asking to set up a news conference before the verdict.

The gag order expires once mitigation ends.

