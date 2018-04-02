Judge grants defense request to continue trial of The People vs. James Worley until Tues.

Judge Jeffery Robinson has granted the defense's request to continue the sentencing portion of the trial of The People vs. James Worley until Tuesday.

The defense requested a continuance of the trial after an issue occurred with one of their witnesses.

The defense was going to call a psychiatrist to the stand Monday to testify on what he learned about James Worley's family life and past.

Three of Worley's relatives from northwest Ohio and southern Michigan were subpoenaed to appear in court Monday.

Court will resume Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

