Red Wings Alumni team to take on TPD hockey team in charity match

Ever hoped for a chance to see some of the Stanley Cup-winning Detroit Red Wings greats of the past?

Now’s your chance.

The Detroit Red Wings Alumni Team will be taking on the hometown Toledo Police Department Hockey Team in a charity game on Saturday April 21.

The game will take place at 7 p.m. at Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids and will benefit the Family and Child Abuse Prevention Center.

A 50/50 raffle and Jersey raffle will also be held.

In the past, former players like Darren McCarty, Mickey Redmond and Joe Kocur have played in games.

The roster for the Red Wings team should be announced in the weeks ahead of the game on the Red Wings Alumni Team Facebook page.

