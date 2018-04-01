Davis-Besse owner files for bankruptcy protection

The subsidiary that owns the Perry Nuclear Power Plant and the Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Plant has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

FirstEnergy Solutions and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company filed for the bankruptcy late into the night on March 31st.

The company announced earlier this week that it would close three of its nuclear power plants, the two along Lake Erie in Ohio and one in Beaver County, Western Pennsylvania.

The plants were due close over the next few years with the Perry plant in Painesville decommissioned in 2021, and Davis-Besse in 2020.

There is speculation the bankruptcy filing came over the weekend because the company could not make a debt payment on Monday.

