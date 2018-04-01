Christ the King celebrates Easter by feeding community

Volunteers helped feed the community on Easter at Christ the King Catholic Church (Source: WTOL)

They do it every Thanksgiving as well as Easter.

Christ the King Catholic Church in west Toledo serves holiday dinners to anyone who comes in and at no cost.

Three hundred came out for the Sunday feast.

Folks are invited who can’t afford a holiday dinner or have no one else with whom to spend Easter.

The church has been doing this for thirty years.

Nobody is ever turned away.

“Well the food and the enjoyment of all the people,” said Laura Simmons.

Heather Esmonn agreed.

“Because it’s Easter and God blesses me every day but today all the food. I enjoy myself,” said Heather.

Mary Noggle has been a dinner volunteer every year responsible for serving up the ham, chicken, veggies, salads and desserts on the menu.

She says all the food is purchased through church donations then cooked and served by Christ the King members.

“I love it. I love to see the people year after year. They bring their families now. We’ve been together for a long time,” said Ms. Noggle.

The dinner originated because not many were being offered at the time.

The need was there and is now a Christ the King tradition.

“Wonderful. It’s a blessing on Easter," said Stanley Swiczkowski.

A blessing of food and fellowship.

