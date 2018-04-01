Hundreds gather for Easter Mass at Cathedral

Catholics gathered on Sunday to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus (Source: WTOL)

Easter Sunday marks the end of lent for Christians around the world.

Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral in Old West End held an Easter morning mass at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning where hundreds of Catholics from around the area gathered.

The Easter Mass is held to celebrate Jesus rising from the dead and marks the culmination of the Lenten season.

“It affects all of your senses here. Your mind, body soul, your vision, your ears. You can participate fully in this joyous occasion because of all the beauty that surrounds you,” said parishioner Schoen.

Bishop Daniel Thomas likened the events of Jesus’ lifetime to events happening today.

“In Jesus' own time, there was great darkness. In our times, there's great darkness: lying, stealing, immorality, violence, racism. Jesus conquers all of that but he only does so because he invites us to do it in and through him,” said Bishop Thomas.

Easter is considered the most important holiday in the Christian faith.

