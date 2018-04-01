Fire destroys garage, part of house in west Toledo

Firefighters battled a blaze on Copley St. in west Toledo on Saturday afternoon.

The fire completely destroyed a garage and an attached breezeway.

The fire started just before 4 p.m. in the garage.

There were a few explosions in the garage where a car was kept and the fire and smoke spread to the house.

Three people who were inside the house managed to get out after being alerted to the fire by neighbors.

