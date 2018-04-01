Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: March 29, 2018

On this week's episode of Leading Edge, inside the dope on medical marijuana in Ohio. It's slated to become a reality here later this year but the state's being sued and it's not by people trying to keep marijuana from becoming legal in Ohio.

But up first, another side of the Regional Water Authority issue.

A couple of weeks ago, a couple of former Toledo Mayors came to our table to tell us why they think the regional water deal being considered by Toledo City Council, and the legislative bodies of eight suburban entities, is a bad deal for Toledo.

Again, this is as close as we've come to achieving a regional approach to our drinking water, ever, and from safety (remember the water crisis of 2014?) to economic development, it's beyond time that we get our head around a redundant, reliable fresh water supply for everyone in northwest Ohio.

Against that backdrop, we welcomed Wendy Gramza, President and C.E.O. of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Mayor of the City of Toledo Wade Kapszukiewicz, who inherited the issue but who made it clear during his successful campaign that he supports the regional water concept.

Ohio is supposed to have medical marijuana available by September 8 to those who need it according to doctors. But much confusion and a huge legal flap surround the effort and we want to keep you on the Leading Edge of the issue.

Ian James, President of GLA Holdings, represents a group of unsuccessful applicants to grow medical pot.

We should point out that he was also out in front of the unsuccessful ballot effort to legalize pot in Ohio a couple of years ago, the one that seemed to set up a monopoly on growing pot.

We speak with him on this process and how it's going to effect Ohioans.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo. Catch up on old episodes here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.