Put-in-Bay announces opening of tunnel to island on April 1

In a Facebook post that got the attention of a lot of people on Saturday, the city of Put-in-Bay announced that they would be opening a tunnel to the island on Sunday April 1.

According to the post the city presumably spent, without any media attention, $15 million on the tunnel.

Put-in-Bay says the tunnel will open at six in the morning on Sunday, which just happens to be April Fools Day (as well as Easter).

As of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday the post had over 1,500 likes and 2,300 shares.

WTOL will not have a crew on hand for the opening of the alleged tunnel.

