No sign of Put-in-Bay's alleged tunnel to island

In a Facebook post that got the attention of a lot of people on Saturday, the city of Put-in-Bay announced that they would be opening a tunnel to the island on Sunday April 1.

WTOL was unable to find any sign of the tunnel at the 6 a.m. opening. It is suspected the announcement was an elaborate April Fools Day prank.

According to the post the city presumably spent, without any media attention, $15 million on the tunnel, which of course would have been an incredible feat.

As of 4 p.m. on Sunday the post had over 2,000 likes and 4,600 shares.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.