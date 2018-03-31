Stylists donate time to help homeless feel better about themselves

Kelcey Arquette says it's been a few years since she's had her hair done (Source: WTOL)

The Family House is a shelter for homeless families in central Toledo.

On Saturday it was turned into a trendy hair salon.

The stylists from Salvatore Capelli Spa at Levis Commons want all people to feel confident and beautiful.

That’s why they donated their time at the shelter to give free haircuts.

“It makes you feel good about yourself,” said Leah Whitson.

This is the end result of a ‘Baskets of Basics’ donation drive at the spa.

For every donated hair care product stylists gave a free haircut to a shelter resident.

The community stepped up with over eighty products.

“It’s not so much as being a stylist. It’s about being a human. Helping out doing our part to be there for each other because we’re all in this together,” said stylist Brittany Berry.

The spa has been involved in other look good/feel good events.

Several of the residents got a trim because they’re gearing up for job interviews.

“It’s been a couple years since I’ve had it done. I figured it be a big change. Something that would help,” said Kelcey Arquette.

Richard Myers also got his hair and beard trimmed.

“You conform to society and society welcomes you. That’s what I’ve learned,” said Richard.

It’s appropriate that stylists from this particular salon would help people at the shelter.

“Salvatore Capelli” is Italian for ‘hair savior.’

