Zeiler's Market in Bedford closing due to slow growth

For over 70 years, Zeiler’s Market in Bedford, Michigan has provided a place where neighbors could buy groceries, beer and wine as well as meet with friends.

That era will soon be coming to a close however.

Zeiler’s announced on Saturday morning that they will be closing their store on Lewis Ave. due to slow growth.

Zeiler’s was a convenience store, specialty grocery store and also sold beer, wine and spirits. Zeiler’s also had a kitchen.

Liquor Cabinet locations in Temperance and Lambertville, which have the same owners, will remain open.

Zeiler’s opened in 1946.

Zeiler’s will be holding a liquidation sale next week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.