In Case You Missed It: Saturday Morning WTOL Interviews - March 31, 2018

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Here is a list of the interviews from Saturday, March 31, 2018 on WTOL 11 Your Morning

"I Dream" A Rhythm & Blues Opera Performance

  • Rhonda Sewell of the Toledo Library and Suzanne Rorick, executive director of opera
  • A modern, Rhythm & Blues opera recounts the final 36 hours in the remarkable life of American icon Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 
  • Happening next weekend at the Valentine Theatre.

Maumee Valley Chocolates and Candy 

  • Jason Peters - Owner
  • Last minute Easter Basket Goodies.
  • Will have different chocolates and candy for display. 

