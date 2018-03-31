Crash leaves car tipped on side

Police were on the scene of a car crash in south Toledo early Saturday morning.

The crash happened at Broadway Street and Courtland around 3:30 a.m.

Police say the car hit a pole and tipped on its side.

The driver was taken to the hospital after the crash.

The driver's condition is unknown.

The car was totaled as a result of the crash.

