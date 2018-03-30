Easter Weekend: rainy, windy, cold

A strong cold front will bring unsettled weather for the Easter weekend.

Windy Saturday with rain showers, then just plain cold Sunday.

Highs will be near 50 Saturday, then drop to near 40 Sunday.

8:00 AM Saturday: a dry, chilly morning.

Noon Saturday: winds picking up, skies clouding over.

4:00 PM Saturday: scattered rain showers, strong and gusty winds.

Highs Saturday can be expected early in the afternoon. Winds will be strong

and gusty through the afternoon. A chance of showers ends by 8:00 PM.

Highs Sunday will be near 40 degrees. You can expect mostly cloudy sky.

Robert Shiels WTOL