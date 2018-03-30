Toledo homicide victim remembered at vigil

Candles burned in front of the house where Charles Powell lived.

Those who knew Powell remembered his life and even poured a bottle of his favorite beer on the front lawn in his memory.

“I don’t know who would do it because he had so many friends. Never knew him to have one enemy,” said Powell’s son Charles Jr.

Powell was shot and killed Sunday morning in his south Toledo home. There are no arrests yet in the homicide according to police.

“He was a good man. He honestly was. He kept to self. Just breaks my heart to see what happened to him,” according to April Powell, Charles Jr’s girlfriend.

The 64-year-old victim has two children and three grandchildren. He once worked as a school crossing guard.

Folks surrounding the candles are devastated and puzzled by Powell’s death.

“He went to church every Sunday. He had a lot of friends and family in the city of Toledo. He was a good person,” added Charles Jr.

If anyone has information about Powell’s killer, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

