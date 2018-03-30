James Worley offers interview to local media

As the James Worley trial enters its final phase with sentencing beginning on Monday, something new is developing in the case.

A gag order was issued by Judge Jeffery Robinson after he discovered Worley sent letters to local media offering an interview.

WTOL 11 received a letter but will not disclose its contents out of respect for Judge Robinson's order which comes at a critical time in the trial.

WTOL 11 will be back in court Monday morning to report on the sentencing phase of trial. The jury will be considering giving Worley the death penalty for the kidnapping and murder of Sierah Joughin.

Below is the court order:

