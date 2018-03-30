Folks loading up on Easter eats in the Toledo area

Nothing but long lines Friday, at Stanley’s Market in north Toledo which is always the case during the Easter season.

Folks were loading up on kielbasa for their Sunday dinner feast. Many came from surrounding communities like Tom Gee of Sylvania.

“The flavor. The taste. All of our family members enjoy it. So that’s why we come here every holiday," he said.

Between 10-15 tons of kielbasa will be sold. The secret is using fresh meat and spices.

“It’s tradition. That’s what it’s all about. People celebrate families, come together and celebrate the risen Lord,” said Joe Zychowicz, owner of Stanley’s Markey.

Over at Haas Bakery in Oregon, business triples during Easter week. Cupcakes, cookies, pies and other pastries line the shelves. Their specialty is the Polish coffee cake.

“We’ve had it ever since I was little. It’s just a tradition for us. We keep that alive,” according to Tori Hinton.

Andy Haas is the head baker.He said the secret to his success is using lots of care.No shortcuts allowed.

“We do everything from scratch. Take time to find the best ingredients we can,” said Haas.

And the biggest day of the year for them is Saturday. Parking will be limited and doors open at 5:00 a.m.

