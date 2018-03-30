Governor signs bill making August tax-holiday permanent

As in past years, parents can look forward to saving a little money on school supplies and school clothes every August.

On Friday, Ohio Governor John Kasich signed 6 bills into law, including one which creates a permanent 3-day sales tax holiday each August to help parents pay for school supplies and clothing.

Tax holidays will take place during the first weekend in August and mean clothing items under $75 and school supplies under $20 won't be subject to state sales tax.

The state has had tax holidays for the last few years but they were never made permanent.

This year’s tax holiday will start on August 3.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.