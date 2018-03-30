Ground breaking for new company begins next week

It's just a empty brownfield site right now, but next Thursday ground will be broken for a new company.

The location is at the corner of Front and Millard Street in east Toledo. It will soon be the site of the the Cleveland Cliffs company.

Thursday morning crews will break ground on the 700 million iron briquette manufacturing plant.

Between 130 and 150 jobs would be created.

