Deshler police chief facing criminal charges

The police chief for the Village of Deshler is facing criminal charges.

A grand jury indicted Ryan Bowersox for three counts of unauthorized use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway.

Those counts are fifth-degree felonies.

As part of the investigation, BCI and the FBI executed a search warrant at the Deshler police station looking for stolen guns and steroids.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff's Office.

