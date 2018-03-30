TPD asking for public's help in locating suspected robber

Toledo police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected robber.

Police say the man followed another man out of an east Toledo carryout in February.

Police say once they were down the street, the suspected robber stole the wallet of the man he was following and ran off.

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

