Now hiring: Basil Pizza and Wine Bar in Levis Commons

A new restaurant opening in Levis Commons is looking for some new employees.

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar is taking applications and holding interviews Friday.

The restaurant is hiring for all positions, and will be interviewing potential candidates between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The interviews will be held at its sister restaurant Nagoya.

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar is scheduled to open the first week of May.

