Spend your Easter weekend at the Toledo Zoo

There's always lots of fun things to do at the Toledo Zoo, and the Easter weekend is no different!

The Zoo has family-friendly Easter activities planned for Friday and Saturday leading up to Easter.

On Friday and Saturday, you can start your day off with breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

Breakfast with Bunny is a special children's Easter egg hunt followed by crafts and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

The breakfast starts at nine in the Malawi Event Center.

Also on Friday, the Zoo is hosting an egg hunt for the zoo animals!

The Animal Egg Hunt allows you and your family to watch your favorite animals find out what treats the Easter Bunny left in their baskets.

The egg hunt runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each event is free with zoo admission.

