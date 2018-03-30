Tigers Opening Day: Round 2

On Thursday, a baseball fan's worst nightmare came true.

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day game was postponed.

For baseball fans, Opening Day is unlike any day of the year on the calendar. They look forward to this day from the second the World Series ends in October.

The rain decided Tigers fans would have to wait one more day.

The Tigers were forced to skip a rain delay and go right to a cancellation Thursday. This season was set to be the first since 1968 that all 30 MLB teams would play on the same day.

Fun fact, the Tigers won their third World Series in 1968.

Luckily, the game was rescheduled for Friday at 1:10, which is great news for those who bought tickets for Thursday's home soiree with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The weather is supposed to be a cool 45 degrees, but with a zero percent chance of rain.

Even better news is that if you can't make it to the rescheduled game, you can use your Opening Day tickets for any other Tigers game this season.

All paid tickets for today’s game will be honored for Friday’s game or can be exchanged for any future regular season game in the next 12 months. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 29, 2018

But wait, there's more! If you didn't get tickets and you want to head up to Comerica Park to start your weekend off right, the Tigers say there are still standing room only tickets available.

#OpeningDayDET has been postponed until tomorrow but the party is still on!



Standing Room Only tickets still available ?? https://t.co/ZjO4edlRbn pic.twitter.com/D8BhY5p7io — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 29, 2018

If you can't make it to the game, you can watch it on Fox Sports Detroit or listen to it on 96.1 WMTR-FM.

