Police find child's body two years after death in Defiance Co.

A Hicksville couple is now behind bars and being charged for the death of their baby.

The Defiance County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation on Wednesday into a reported suspicious death of a child.

An investigation showed that a baby was born alive at 5415 Arrowsmith Road on October 29, 2016. The child was reported to have died at the home within the first ten hours of its life.

Police say after a search of the home and surrounding area, a child's body was found.

Police arrested 33-year-old Jared Stark and 35-year-old Sarah Stark, the couple who lives in the home.

Jared Stark is being charged with endangering a child and abuse of a corpse. Sarah Stark is being charged with endangering children.

The couple is being held at CCNO and will appear in court on Friday.

Police say the Lucas County Coroner's Office will preform the autopsy.

