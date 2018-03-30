Driver crashes into restaurant, flips car in south Toledo

One person is being checked out at the hospital after crashing into a south Toledo restaurant Friday morning.

The crash happened at Reynolds Garden located on Reynolds Road near Airport Highway around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the driver went off the road and crashed into Reynolds Garden before flipping the car over.

The car didn't get inside the building, but the crash heavily damaged the entrance to the building

It is unknown if the restaurant will be open Friday.

Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.