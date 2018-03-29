Perrysburg teacher to resign due to investigation

A Perrysburg teacher is out of his classroom after a former student filed a complaint with the district.

High School teacher Jeff Hauge will resign effective at the end of the current school year. He is currently on administrative leave.

The school district made the following statement to WTOL 11:

The Perrysburg Board of Education voted to accept Perrysburg High School English Teacher Jeff Hauge’s resignation on March 6, 2018. Though the resignation becomes effective at the end of the school year, Mr. Hauge was placed on administrative leave on February 21, 2018 and since March 6, 2018 is on leave will not return to the classroom. Perrysburg Schools’ “School District, DD Board & Community School Educator Misconduct Reporting Form” that was turned in to the Ohio Department of Education Office of Professional Conduct stated that Mr. Hauge “resigned because of, or in the course of, an investigation regarding an act unbecoming the teaching profession,” and that “a former student complained about Mr. Hauge’s inappropriate communication and inappropriate social media content shared with her after graduation.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.