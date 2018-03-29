Ohio Attorney General files lawsuit against Port Clinton car, RV dealership

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Tom's Toys.

The car and RV dealership has a location in Port Clinton and it's failed to deliver vehicle titles to customers.

WTOL 11's Call for Action team looked into Tom's Toys almost three years ago for another issue. But now DeWine's lawsuit accuses the dealership and owner of violating state consumer protection laws.

It's seeking reimbursement for consumers and for the Title Defect Recision Fund.

In the past few years, more than 60 complaints have been filed against the company.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.