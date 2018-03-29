Fallen Toledo firefighters honored with road markers

Traffic along Northbound I-75 near the Nebraska Avenue overpass was stopped Thursday afternoon to rename part of the freeway.

It will now be known as ‘Toledo Firefighters James Dickman and Stephen Machcinski Memorial Highway.’

A similar sign also is up along Southbound I-75 near the Monroe Street overpass.

“It’s a great honor for Steve and Jamie. One that we’ll never forget, one that no one can forget because they can drive down the road and see their names and we’re honored” said Linda Dickman, Jamie’s mom.

The two men lost their lives fighting an intentionally set apartment blaze in January, 2014. The sign unveiling represents a wonderful day to commemorate a terrible event.

“It’s the story of two individuals that were very dedicated to the department, the city and they’re very deserving in not being forgotten,” according to Chief Luis Santiago.

State Representative Michael Ashford pushed for the designation and the Ohio Department of Transportation approved.

The location was chosen because it’s not far from the Firefighters Local 92 Union Hall.

“We’ll certainly never forget Steve and Jamie. Now whenever anyone travels on I-75 through the city of Toledo they will know their names as well,” said Union President Jeff Koenigseker.

Ashford added renaming the portion of I-75 after the fallen heroes forever shows unwavering support for their families and the Toledo community.

