Lucas Co. to help increasing number of nonviolent inmates with drug addiction

The Lucas County court system now has access to the correctional treatment facility.

The state is giving extra space to the county to deal with a growing number of inmates with drug addiction.

The CTF provides treatment for non-violent felony offenders sentenced for up to six months.

Judge Gene Zmuda said this is necessary with the drug problems in the area.

"Because we are recognizing as a community that we are housing defendants who have real serious addiction issues. Because of the way to solve the addiction crisis rather while serving time, because this is actually a prison, while serving time, active pro-active treatment to try and teach them the tools to beat this addiction," said Zmuda.

The program focuses primarily on cognitive behaviors and chemical dependency issues that lead people to prison.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.