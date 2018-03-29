President Trump visits northeast Ohio Thursday

President Donald Trump is in northeast Ohio Thursday touting his infrastructure plan to rebuild the nations roads and bridges.

President Trump will be speaking at the Richfield Engineers Training Facility. He will be talking about his infrastructure plan that would provide funding to build roads, bridges and water plants.

President Trump is meeting with operating engineers on site of the facility. These people operate heavy equipment on construction projects.

His plan includes using $200 billion in federal money to leverage more than $1 trillion in state, local and private funds to fix U.S. roads, highways, bridges and airports.

President Trump announced his infrastructure plan in February.

Thursday's visit to Richfield will be President Trump's first big public appearance since CBS' 60 Minutes interview with adult film actress Stormy Daniels was televised.

