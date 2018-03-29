Howard Marsh Metropark opens April 28

The newest metropark in Lucas County will officially open to the public next month.

Howard Marsh Metropark in Jerusalem Township will open April 28.

The park is located on Howard Road, off State Route 2 and right next to the Metzger Marsh Wildlife Area.

Visitors will be able to walk the boardwalk, stroll along some dike trails and travel the marsh in kayaks.

When it opens, this will be the second largest metropark behind Oak Openings.

