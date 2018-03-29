Tigers Opening Day postponed due to weather

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed Thursday due to inclement weather.

The Tigers made the announcement on their Twitter Thursday morning.

Today’s scheduled game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for Friday, March 30 with first pitch set for 1:10 PM ET. The game will be televised on @FOXSportsDet . — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 29, 2018

The game will be rescheduled for Friday at 1:10 p.m.

All paid tickets for today’s game will be honored for Friday’s game or can be exchanged for any future regular season game in the next 12 months. — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 29, 2018

The Tigers say that all paid tickets for Thursday's Opening Day game will be honored for Friday's game or exchanged for a future game.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.