Tigers Opening Day postponed due to weather

DETROIT, MI

The Detroit Tigers Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates has been postponed Thursday due to inclement weather.

The Tigers made the announcement on their Twitter Thursday morning.

The game will be rescheduled for Friday at 1:10 p.m.

The Tigers say that all paid tickets for Thursday's Opening Day game will be honored for Friday's game or exchanged for a future game.

