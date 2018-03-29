Goodwill of Northwest Ohio opens downtown headquarters Thursday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Goodwill of Northwest Ohio opens downtown headquarters Thursday

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Thursday is a big day for Goodwill of Northwest Ohio.

On Thursday, the charity celebrates 85 years of service to the area and the opening of its new headquarters on Madison Avenue in downtown Toledo.

The CEO says Goodwill is much more than just a place to get good deals and donate clothing.

"Our mission is to do valuable and it is helping people with disabilities and other disadvantages get jobs, so we are very excited to linking people to employers and helping them get out of poverty and improve their lives through the power of work," Amy Wachob of Goodwill of Northwest Ohio said.

Look for deals Thursday at all Goodwill stores in Toledo and northwest Ohio.

