Goodwill of Northwest Ohio opens downtown headquarters Thursday

Peter had wanted to see the Pope when he visited Philadelphia three years ago but was too sick to do so. Wednesday's encounter more than made up for missing Pope Francis the first time.More >>
Peter had wanted to see the Pope when he visited Philadelphia three years ago but was too sick to do so. Wednesday's encounter more than made up for missing Pope Francis the first time.More >>
A few light showers are possible into the morning drive especially south of Toledo and south of Route 6. Temperatures will start mild in the mid to lower 40sMore >>
A few light showers are possible into the morning drive especially south of Toledo and south of Route 6. Temperatures will start mild in the mid to lower 40sMore >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
Five Cleveland police officers have been reprimanded in two separate cases.More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative,...More >>
An Ohio high school student says he tried to remain nonpolitical during school walkouts over gun violence and was suspended for a day because he stayed in a classroom instead of joining protests or the alternative, a study...More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
On Thursday, the charity celebrates 85 years of service to the area and the opening of its new headquarters on Madison Avenue in downtown Toledo.More >>
On Thursday, the charity celebrates 85 years of service to the area and the opening of its new headquarters on Madison Avenue in downtown Toledo.More >>
A highway sign with Jamie Dickman and Stephen Machinski's names on it, will be installed on Interstate 75 at Nebraska Avenue and Monroe Street.More >>
A highway sign with Jamie Dickman and Stephen Machinski's names on it, will be installed on Interstate 75 at Nebraska Avenue and Monroe Street.More >>
Peter had wanted to see the Pope when he visited Philadelphia three years ago but was too sick to do so. Wednesday's encounter more than made up for missing Pope Francis the first time.More >>
Peter had wanted to see the Pope when he visited Philadelphia three years ago but was too sick to do so. Wednesday's encounter more than made up for missing Pope Francis the first time.More >>